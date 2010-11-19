Stories
Birds Using 'Tools' to Set Fires

posted by Fnord666 on Monday November 11, @02:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the hangry-birds dept.
Science

Gaaark writes:

Just when you thought it was safe to come out of the water, you find that birds in Australia have learned to use fire to set fires; all in the name of the circle of life.

"FOR THOUSANDS of years Australia's indigenous people have spoken about 'firehawk' raptors that intentionally spread bushfires in order to corner their prey.

Now, a new study has documented and confirmed the bizarre ritual of these firehawks, finding that at least three raptor species "act as propagators" of wild fire."

The birds will "pick up smoldering grass and sticks from raging bushfires and transport them up to a kilometre away". They use these 'tools' to set fires in non-burning areas to start a frenzy of small animals running for safety; or, out of the fire and into the frying pan.

Time for small animals everywhere to unite and form their own fire departments... Volunteers only, please.

https://www.australiangeographic.com.au/news/2018/01/this-is-why-aussie-firehawk-raptors-are-spreading-bushfires/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 11, @02:23AM

    I used in a quiz in January 2018. The following is from an abstract from the scientific paper the popular reports were based on:

    We document Indigenous Ecological Knowledge and non-Indigenous observations of intentional fire-spreading by the fire-foraging raptors Black Kite (Milvus migrans), Whistling Kite (Haliastur sphenurus), and Brown Falcon (Falco berigora) in tropical Australian savannas. Observers report both solo and cooperative attempts, often successful, to spread wildfires intentionally via single-occasion or repeated transport of burning sticks in talons or beaks. This behavior, often represented in sacred ceremonies, is widely known to local people in the Northern Territory, where we carried out ethno-ornithological research from 2011 to 2017.

