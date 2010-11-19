from the disable-ALL-unneeded-services-by-default dept.
Submitted via IRC for carny
This Ubuntu 19.10 Bug Shares Your Media Folders Without Warning
A major bug in Ubuntu 19.10 could be automatically sharing the contents of your Pictures, Video and Music folders with other users on the same network.
The problem is caused by Ubuntu’s new media sharing feature (powered [by] the Rygel media server) which is supposed to [be] disabled by default.
But scores of users running Ubuntu 19.10 in a non-GNOME Shell/Ubuntu session report that rygel autostarts on log in, with no warning or indication provided that it is running in the background.
As a result, the full contents of ~/Photos, ~/Videos and ~/Music folders are accessible on local area network, (LAN), i.e, available to anyone and anything else connected to the same Wi-Fi point.
And that’s not good if you live in a house with others, especially with a content discovery device like a smart tv or games console active at the same time you are.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 11, @12:00AM (1 child)
Your roomies already know you watch Blacked Teen Step Daughters.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday November 11, @12:08AM
Ubuntu (and probably other Linux distros, if not the kernel itself) had bigger, blacker problems years before this "feature of convenience" was implemented.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday November 11, @12:08AM (1 child)
Why did they make DLNA when you can stream files from a SMB shared folder? I'm totally ignorant about this, and you people are the ones to ask.
Thanks in advance for any info.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 11, @12:13AM
A "content discovery device like a smart tv or games console" expects DLNA.
(Score: 2) by exaeta on Monday November 11, @12:31AM
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday November 11, @12:44AM
>is supposed to be disabled by default
This statement has a different meaning now that systemd takes care of services. It used to mean "I disabled this service so I am reasonably confident it doesn't start" to "I followed the instruction to let systemd know I don't wont to start this service, so cross your fingers and sacrifice a virgin"