A major bug in Ubuntu 19.10 could be automatically sharing the contents of your Pictures, Video and Music folders with other users on the same network.

The problem is caused by Ubuntu’s new media sharing feature (powered [by] the Rygel media server) which is supposed to [be] disabled by default.

But scores of users running Ubuntu 19.10 in a non-GNOME Shell/Ubuntu session report that rygel autostarts on log in, with no warning or indication provided that it is running in the background.

As a result, the full contents of ~/Photos, ~/Videos and ~/Music folders are accessible on local area network, (LAN), i.e, available to anyone and anything else connected to the same Wi-Fi point.

And that’s not good if you live in a house with others, especially with a content discovery device like a smart tv or games console active at the same time you are.