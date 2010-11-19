from the what-about-venus? dept.
The Hidden Cost of Gold: Birth Defects and Brain Damage
CIDAHU, Indonesia — Thousands of children with crippling birth defects. Half a million people poisoned. A toxic chemical found in the food supply. Accusations of a government cover-up and police officers on the take.
This is the legacy of Indonesia's mercury trade, a business intertwined with the lucrative and illegal production of gold.
More than a hundred nations have joined a global campaign to reduce the international trade in mercury, an element so toxic there is "no known safe level of exposure," according to health experts.
But that effort has backfired in Indonesia, where illicit backyard manufacturers have sprung up to supply wildcat miners and replace mercury that was previously imported from abroad. Now, Indonesia produces so much black-market mercury that it has become a major global supplier, surreptitiously shipping thousands of tons to other parts of the world.
Much of the mercury is destined for use in gold mining in Africa and Asia, passing through hubs such as Dubai and Singapore, according to court records — and the trade has deadly consequences.
"It is a public health crisis," said Yuyun Ismawati, a co-founder of an Indonesian environmental group, Nexus3 Foundation, and a recipient of the 2009 Goldman Environmental Prize. She has called for a worldwide ban on using mercury in gold mining.
Mercury can be highly dangerous as it accumulates up the food chain, causing a wide range of disorders, including birth defects, neurological problems and even death.
Today, despite the risks, small-scale miners using mercury operate in about 80 countries in Asia, Africa and the Americas. They produce up to 25 percent of all gold sold.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 11, @05:17AM
North American gold miners have been using mercury for a century without any problems. Safe use of mercury in mining [artisanalgold.org] means pre-processing the ore so that the minimum amount of ore needs to be exposed to mercury to recover the gold, and containment and recovery of the mercury that is released during the process (which involves capital expense, but also allows the mercury to be reused). There is absolutely no need for any mercury to be released into the environment when using modern, environmentally sound mining techniques.
The problem is that environmentalists don't want to make mining safe, they want to make it impossible, and enlist governments to help them. So it moves to other countries, where corruption cripples what few environmental protections there are, and where illegal miners operate with no oversight whatsoever (even the legitimate owners of the mining claims have a hard time keeping them out). The problem is not mercury, it's corruption, bad regulation and inadequate property rights.
Half a million people being poisoned would be a massive humanitarian crisis. Looking a little deeper, it turns out that actually 700 people were poisoned, which suddenly inflates to 500,000 because... well, environmentalists love to make up numbers when the real ones don't suit them. Even those 700 are only "suspected" cases. A separate study, which actually tested for mercury, found 558 cases. That is not good, but it's far from what's claimed.
While nobody wants mercury in the food supply, even 'an element so toxic there is "no known safe level of exposure,"' is inflammatory and misleading. There is no known safe level of exposure because it would be unethical to conduct the experiments necessary to determine a safe level. Billions of people consume small amounts of mercury in their food, and hobbyists happily stick their hands into it [youtube.com]. Mercury is dangerous, but no more dangerous than any one of hundreds of other chemicals that are routinely and safely used, under proper conditions.