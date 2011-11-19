from the I-could-care-less dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
There are people who believe that the political polarization now afflicting the United States might finally start to subside if Americans of both parties could somehow become more empathetic. If you're one of these people, the American Political Science Review has sobering news for you.
Last week APSR—one of the alpha journals in political science—published a study[$] which found that "empathic concern does not reduce partisan animosity in the electorate and in some respects even exacerbates it."
The study had two parts. In the first part, Americans who scored high on an empathy scale showed higher levels of "affective polarization"—defined as the difference between the favorability rating they gave their political party and the rating they gave the opposing party. In the second part, undergraduates were shown a news story about a controversial speaker from the opposing party visiting a college campus. Students who had scored higher on the empathy scale were more likely to applaud efforts to deny the speaker a platform.
It gets worse. These high-empathy students were also more likely to be amused by reports that students protesting the speech had injured a bystander sympathetic to the speaker. That's right: According to this study, people prone to empathy are prone to schadenfreude.
This study is urgently important—though not because it's a paradigm shifter, shedding radically new light on our predicament. As the authors note, their findings are in many ways consistent with conclusions reached by other scholars in recent years. But the view of empathy that's emerging from this growing body of work hasn't much trickled down to the public. And public understanding of it may be critical to shifting America's political polarization into reverse somewhere between here and the abyss.
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday November 11, @06:46PM (1 child)
"Fly over deplorables" overthrew "liberal psychopaths" who are fighting back using "false news media" they control.
Where is empathy here?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday November 11, @07:04PM
Where is empathy here?"
It's reserved for those that are on the same side, and that's the problem.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 3, Funny) by PartTimeZombie on Monday November 11, @06:54PM
I am sure this comment thread will be a bastion of good humour and reasoned discussion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 11, @06:56PM (1 child)
More important than what is commented on the summary is their defintiion that, "We argue that, in practice, the experience of empathy is biased toward one’s ingroup and can actually exacerbate political polarization." Their design reflects this belief. I would question that belief, in that if empathy is limited to one's ingroup, or that empathy leads one to favor an ingroup, one isn't displaying empathy. Maybe it is sympathy, groupthink, or just straight-up prejudice. Perhaps the better question: What instrument were they using to measure the student's empathy?
(Score: 1) by Arik on Monday November 11, @07:04PM
"Like many past studies, this one gauges people’s level of “empathic concern” by asking them how strongly they agree or disagree with a series of seven statements such as “I often have tender, concerned feelings for people less fortunate than me.”"
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 11, @06:58PM (1 child)
Hmm, so too much empathy drives left partisanship. What is it that drives the right? Pure hatred, or a mix of that and something else?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 11, @07:07PM
You got close, but the real answer is PURE EVIL.
The Republican party is Satan's political party.
(Score: 2) by mobydisk on Monday November 11, @06:59PM (1 child)
Sounds like the empathy scale isn't working. Repeat the study using a different scale.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday November 11, @07:02PM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Monday November 11, @07:02PM
It sounds to me like the people that self-reported themselves being empathetic may not be as empathetic as they would like to be.
People want to feel like they care about others and that they think about others first, but in so many cases this becomes about serving the identity they would like to project.