Great apes pass a false-belief test, hinting at a theory of mind
Theory of mind is the recognition that others have mental states, just as you do. It is the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes, to acknowledge that their mental state—their beliefs, their perspectives, how their experiences have shaped them—differs from your own. And therefore that, when people act a certain way, they are responding not to an objective reality but to their own particular perceptions of that reality, which are likely not the same as yours.
False-belief understanding lies at the crux of this concept. It involves understanding when another person has a mistaken belief, and a prerequisite for that understanding is figuring out what the other person believes. And now there's some evidence that we're not the only species with it.
Humans possess this theory of mind, along with its all-important false-belief understanding. But it is still an open question whether humans alone possess it. Our closest relatives, the great apes—bonobos, chimpanzees, and orangutans—have exhibited theory of mind in some experiments.
But it is possible that these other primates achieved this result by reading others' behaviors instead of their minds. Now, Josep Call, who studies great apes as a means to determine how cognition evolves, gave the animals something called "the goggles test" and concluded that yes, they do have false-belief understanding.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday November 11, @09:08PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 11, @09:38PM
All these "empathy" bullshit from that guy is ... disturbing. Get off the pill - it ain't the 90s and SN ain't no warehouse disco party.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Monday November 11, @10:03PM
An interesting experiment, but to extend the observation to conclude that apes have false-belief understanding is quite a reach. This is clickbaity.
