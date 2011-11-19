from the what's-mine-is-mine-and-what's-yours-is-mine dept.
On 4 November 2019, Techcrunch published an interview with Thomas Philippon, author of the book The Great Reversal: How America Gave Up on Free Markets, where he discusses the diminution of competition in many US market sectors.
From the Techcrunch article:
Economist Thomas Philippon's new book, "The Great Reversal: How America Gave Up on Free Markets," went on sale this past week, highlighting the United States' failure to block the country's largest companies from inhibiting fair competition.
"The broad picture is that competition is good, but surprisingly fragile," he said. "In today's environment, the U.S. is moving from a place where it was at the forefront of having free markets that worked pretty well for most people to being a laggard in many industries."
Philippon's premise isn't exactly breaking news, but the interview and his book give some good background as to how we got where we are, and how other nations are addressing these issues more (in some cases, much more) effectively.
The deregulation of major U.S. industries like telecom and energy in the 1970s and 80s sparked competition that lowered consumer prices and drove product innovation between competitors. Europe, on the other hand, lagged behind with more expensive internet, phone plans, airline tickets, and more until around 2000 when a major reversal of this trend began. Strikingly, when the EU strengthened deregulation and antitrust efforts to open its markets to more competition, it was the U.S. that reversed course.
[...] Based on Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) data, the U.S. now has more regulations for opening a new business than every EU country except Greece and Poland — a complete reversal since 1998, when only the UK had fewer rules than the U.S. Per capita GDP growth in the EU outpaced that of the U.S. over 1999-2017. On a purchasing power parity basis, Americans have experienced a 7% increase in prices (relative to EU residents) for the same goods, due specifically to increased profit margins of companies with reduced competition.
The reason for this divergence? According to Philippon, corporate incumbents in the U.S. gained outsized political influence and have used it to a) smother potential antitrust reviews and b) implement regulations that inhibit startups from competing against them. As a result, the U.S. regulatory system prioritizes the interests of incumbents at the expense of free market competition, he says.
What say you, Soylentils? Is competition truly dead in many sectors of the economy, or are there ways to bring it back and keep it?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday November 12, @09:08AM
Both.
We're pretty far down the rabbit hole though. Given our population and natural resources in relation to the rest of the world, we would need perfect play for the next 20 years just to maintain.
We're getting nothing near perfect play from our political system, obviously.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by Mer on Tuesday November 12, @10:05AM
It's a step in the right direction to want liberty over safety, but the next step is autonomy before liberty.
We want liberty so that everyone can pursue their own happiness without collectivisation fucking up the whole. Happiness is the declared end goal here but we skip over important steps. It goes: liberty >>> autonomy >>> power >>> happiness
We get it, abolishing property and redistributing everything is bad. But when power has enough means and supplies to operate at a loss long enough to screw over any uppities trying to grab a share, liberties don't do anything. Rather than clinging to the building foundation of the building leading to happiness because communism bit more than it could chew trying to give everyone happiness directly, politics should propagate private and individual means of production and housing, so that we can stop being dependant on a bigger entity to simply live and when we want to enter the glorious free market we can with our head above the water, not pushed underwater by actors that want to limit accessibility to it.
Shut up!, he explained.