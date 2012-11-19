from the not-sure-whodunnit dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
Hitting the Books: Did the advent of the first desktop computer lead to murder?
Welcome to Hitting the Books. With less than one in five Americans reading just for fun these days, we've done the hard work for you by scouring the internet for the most interesting, thought provoking books on science and technology we can find and delivering an easily digestible nugget of their stories.
The Mysterious Affair at Olivetti: IBM, the CIA, and the Cold War Conspiracy to Shut Down Production of the World's First Desktop Computer
by Meryle Secrest
The world's first desktop computer didn't take shape in a Menlo Park garage or the bowels of a corporate production facility. It was created in a workshop in Northwest Italy owned and operated by the Olivetti family. Already renowned for their mechanical typewriters, the Olivetti pioneered electronic calculation a decade before Apple or IBM, which (as you'll read below) debuted at the New York World's Fair in 1964. The first of its kind, the P101, became an instant smash hit -- everyone from NASA to the US military was clamoring for these highly sought after "super-calculators."
But was the Olivetti family's fortune actually a curse? Shortly after the P101's debut, Adriano Olivetti, the head of the family suffered a mysterious and fatal heart attack at the age of 58, just 18 months before the company's talented engineer, Mario Tchou, died in an equally suspicious car accident. In The Mysterious Affair at Olivetti, author Meryle Secrest reveals the incredible behind-the-scenes story of the first desktop computer.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by martyb on Tuesday November 12, @04:06PM
It was in the early 1970s that I first gained access to a computer. It was a PDP-8 constructed with discrete components, was the size of three refrigerators, and had a whopping total of 24k words (12-bits each) of memory. Access was via a dialup modem (about 10 characters per second) on a genuine Teletype, complete with a paper tape punch/reader for storing programs. Availability to the PDP-8 was extremely limited due to the high demand for access.
I know not from where, but a few months after that, someone from the school administration brought over an Olivetti Programma 101 and placed it on the table next to the Teletype. Eager to learn anything I could about computers, I tore into its documentation and taught myself how to program it. Compared to the PDP-8 it was extremely limited, but it was programmable! I quickly found myself bumping up against its small memory and limited instruction set which could be best described as a tiny (by today's standards) machine language. It introduced me to registers, memory locations, and (conditional) branch instructions. Though I always preferred access to the PDP-8, I am grateful for my early exposure to this programmable calculator/computer.
And, yes, it was elegantly designed — full of gentle curves and lines. Very much in sharp contrast to the mainframes and even the early personal computers that were to follow.
Given its very limited production run, I'd not run into another one since then. And to learn that these little desktop computers were used to help with Apollo effort is just icing on the cake. I'm utterly astonished at seeing a story written about this relic appearing today and happy to learn more about its design, construction, and marketing. It was, truly, a ground-breaking device.
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday November 12, @04:17PM
https://johnwolff.id.au/calculators/Olivetti/Olivetti.htm [johnwolff.id.au]
When I was a boy, I bought one of those heavy mechanical machines in a pawn shop. The price was so ridiculous and I realized if it's electric, I'll get a motor for that price. It was a must have. My peers, of course, did laughed at me. Soon, I decided to take the contraption apart to see how it works. It was a fascinating enjoyment of engineering, providing insight of how complex thinking those engineers had to do to make it work. I still keep the motor module somewhere here, to remind me about perfect ancient technology which was lost and forgotten.
Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Bot on Tuesday November 12, @04:18PM (1 child)
The story, I don't recall the sources but likely online articles in Italian, goes like this: Olivetti was in the business of typewriters and mechanical calculators. The management was alerted of strange behaviors by one worker who store pieces and stuff. They talk with him, he was experimenting with his own way of building a better calculator. He also had good ideas so he ended up in the engineering area and consolidated Olivetti leadership in the calculators area until electronics took over.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday November 12, @04:29PM
>store pieces
Stole, even