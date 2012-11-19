from the shake-my-hand dept.
In a paper published by The Journal of Analytical Toxicology, a team of experts from the University of Surrey detail how they have built on their world-leading fingerprint drug testing technology, based on high resolution mass spectrometry, which is now able to detect heroin, 6-monoacetylmorphine (6-AM) and other analytes associated with the class A drug.
The team took fingerprints from people seeking treatment at drug rehabilitation clinics who had testified to taking heroin or cocaine during the previous 24 hours. A fingerprint was collected from each finger of the right hand, and the participants were then asked to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water and then wear nitrile gloves for a period of time before giving another set of fingerprints. This same process was used to collect samples from 50 drug non-users.
The researchers found that the technology was able to identify traces of heroin and 6-AM on drug non-users in every scenario the researchers devised -- whether someone directly touched the drug, handled it and then thoroughly washed their hands, or had come into contact with heroin via shaking someone else's hand.
Surrey's system cross-referenced the information from the drug non-users with the volunteers who were being treated for drug dependency and found that compounds such as morphine, noscapine and acetylcodeine -- alongside heroin and 6-AM -- are essential to distinguishing those who have used the class A drug from those who have not. These analytes were only present in fingerprints from drug users.
Catia Costa, Mahado Ismail, Derek Stevenson, Brian Gibson, Roger Webb, Melanie Bailey. Distinguishing between Contact and Administration of Heroin from a Single Fingerprint using High Resolution Mass Spectrometry. Journal of Analytical Toxicology, 2019; DOI: 10.1093/jat/bkz088
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 12, @06:47PM
Sure: the drug users inconvenienced themselves for the sake of .....yeah, whatever man, I'll wear the gloves FOR SURE! No problem.
Cos drug users, I'm sure, can be relied on 100%.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 12, @06:59PM (1 child)
Can the drug fingerprint censors tell the difference between
a heroineheroin and prescription narcotic painkillers?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @07:14PM
the acetyl on the 6 carbon of morphine is a sure sing of heroin use, and heroin currently have no legitimate use.