Amazon Fails to Unseat Pro-Tax City Council Members in Seattle

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 12, @11:18PM   Printer-friendly
from the with-the-power-to-tax-comes-the-power-to-destroy dept.
upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for soylent_lavender.

Amazon fails to unseat pro-tax city council members in Seattle

Amazon has suffered a setback in its own backyard as several candidates for Seattle's City Council won election despite a $1.5 million campaign by business groups to defeat them. That included Kshama Sawant, an incumbent and socialist who has been a thorn in Amazon's side in recent years. The vote was held last Tuesday, but the results only became clear in recent days.

The result is significant for Amazon because last year Seattle's city council passed a $275 per employee tax on large employers. Amazon, Starbucks, and other large Seattle businesses blasted the law and funded a ballot measure to overturn it. Facing the threat of having their law overturned by voters, the city council itself repealed the measure a month after it passed.

If business groups had defeated pro-tax candidates in last week's election, it would have made the city council very reluctant to consider taxing employers again. Instead, the election results have emboldened supporters of an "Amazon tax."

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @11:38PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @11:38PM (#919606)

    Amazon raises prices for delivery to Seattle addresses by 25%... next election the disgruntled voters throw the commie councilors out on their pinko butts.

(1)