from the its-a-feature-not-a-bug dept.
Facebook bug shows camera activated in background during app use
Some people have complained their cameras got turned on while they were looking through Facebook's app.
When you're scrolling through Facebook's app, the social network could be watching you back, concerned users have found. Multiple people have found and reported that their iPhone cameras were turned on in the background while they were looking at their feed.
The issue came to light through several posts on Twitter. Users noted that their cameras were activated behind Facebook's app as they were watching videos or looking at photos on the social network.
After people clicked on the video to full screen, returning it back to normal would create a bug in which Facebook's mobile layout was slightly shifted to the right. With the open space on the left, you could now see the phone's camera activated in the background.
This was documented in multiple cases, with the earliest incident on Nov. 2.
[...] "I thought it was just my phone or the app acting up," Lasafin said in a direct message. "Then I observed it became more persistent that evening."
Facebook would like to assure users that it was unintentional that the layout bug revealed that the camera was secretly activated.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @02:28AM (1 child)
If you're that brain dead you deserve to be ass-raped by advertisers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @03:09AM
Especially if you choose to use the ass-rape app instead of the leaky condom web version.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Wednesday November 13, @02:30AM (2 children)
We really need on/off switches that physically discount cameras, speakers, and microphones (yes, speakers - they can double as low quality mics).
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 13, @02:49AM
You mean that TFS ending was too subtle?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 13, @03:00AM
Why? Leave the thing in your pocket or purse or whatever unless someone calls or texts you. They have atrocious input, minuscule screens, and audio that would make 50s phone customers say "wow, that's some really shitty sound quality there".
Don't let anyone's hate, negativity, ignorance, or drama stop you from being the asshole you strive to be!