MIT engineers develop a new way to remove carbon dioxide from air.
Most methods of removing carbon dioxide from a stream of gas require higher concentrations, such as those found in the flue emissions from fossil fuel-based power plants. A few variations have been developed that can work with the low concentrations found in air, but the new method is significantly less energy-intensive and expensive, the researchers say.
The technique, based on passing air through a stack of charged electrochemical plates, is described in a new paper in the journal Energy and Environmental Science, by MIT postdoc Sahag Voskian, who developed the work during his PhD, and T. Alan Hatton, the Ralph Landau Professor of Chemical Engineering.
Sahag Voskian, T. Alan Hatton. Faradaic electro-swing reactive adsorption for CO2 capture. Energy & Environmental Science, 2019; DOI: 10.1039/C9EE02412C
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday November 13, @10:19AM
Electro-swing?! You can't be serious...
This is Electro-swing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hpa45pE9DxQ [youtube.com]
Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?