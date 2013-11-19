from the one-sheep-two-sheep-red-sheep-blue-sheep dept.
More Americans struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep
Getting the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep every night is a struggle for most people, but even those who do may not have the best sleep.
New research from Iowa State University finds more Americans have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep. The changes were independent of sleep duration, and difficulties were most prevalent in people with healthy sleep length, the findings show. The study, published in the journal Sleep Health, is one of the first to look at how multiple dimensions of sleep health change over time.
Zlatan Krizan, professor of psychology, and his research team analyzed data collected from nearly 165,000 individuals from 2013 to 2017, as part of the National Health Interview Survey. Over the course of five years, adults who reported at least one day a week with difficulty falling asleep increased by 1.43% and those reporting at least one day with trouble staying asleep increased by 2.70%. While the percentages may seem small, Krizan says based on 2018 population estimates this means as many as five million more Americans are experiencing some sleep difficulties.
"Indeed, how long we sleep is important, but how well we sleep and how we feel about our sleep is important in its own right," Krizan said. "Sleep health is a multidimensional phenomenon, so examining all the aspects of sleep is crucial for future research."
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday November 13, @11:58AM (1 child)
From the original abstract
Just to head off the assumption that its fatties getting fatter and uncomfortable and joint pains or diabetes problems or whatever. Presumably if NOT correcting for health, and health only gets worse over time, the results would be even worse overall.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @12:01PM
Do 'em a favor an' kill'em. I mean, put 'em ter sleep.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @12:14PM
Throw out the alarm clock. I've used one like 20 times in the last decade, it isn't normal to wake up to a stressful siren every morning.
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Wednesday November 13, @12:22PM
Put this in the category with the gut biome research.
Science is proving that the two things our system makes it most difficult to do, micromanage your diet and ensure stable sleep patterns, are the key to longevity and happiness.
Not to mention the continued threat of destruction at the push of a button, continued war escalations, and the threat of the dissolution of all institutions that provide stability whatsoever, it seems to me that our system is designed with the opposite in mind.
anti-humanism is a thing now. There is no one making any decisions for society right now who cares a single bit whatsoever about how much poor people sleep or whether they can manage their gut biome.
Humans at this point who are gung ho for this form of civilization and technology are like the facepainted crowds cheering human sacrifices in the movie Apocalypto....hm maybe Ill make a meme comparing trump rallies to that movie...hold my beer....
