Samsung Galaxy S11 Specs Leaked

Wednesday November 13, @02:39PM
jasassin writes:

Galaxy S11 giant screen sizes, 108MP camera and colors just leaked.

A new leak says that all of the Samsung Galaxy S11 phones will come in even bigger sizes than the S10 line, reaching up a skateboard-worthy 6.9 inches for the S11 Plus, which will come only as a 5G phone. Moreover, software leaks confirm they will come with an oversized 108MP camera sensor.

Read more about it here.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @02:48PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @02:48PM (#919845)

    I really need one of these because it will give my life meaning.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 13, @02:58PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Wednesday November 13, @02:58PM (#919847) Homepage Journal

    Because what people look for most is a phone that won't fit in any of their pockets.

