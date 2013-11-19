19/11/13/0338215 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 13, @02:39PM
from the according-to-Samsung-size-matters dept.
Galaxy S11 giant screen sizes, 108MP camera and colors just leaked.
A new leak says that all of the Samsung Galaxy S11 phones will come in even bigger sizes than the S10 line, reaching up a skateboard-worthy 6.9 inches for the S11 Plus, which will come only as a 5G phone. Moreover, software leaks confirm they will come with an oversized 108MP camera sensor.
Read more about it here.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @02:48PM
I really need one of these because it will give my life meaning.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 13, @02:58PM
Because what people look for most is a phone that won't fit in any of their pockets.
