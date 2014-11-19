Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Federal Court Ruling Ends Random Searches of Phones (and Other Devices) at U.S. Airports and Borders

posted by martyb on Thursday November 14, @08:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense? dept.
News

Runaway1956 writes:

Judge Rules Feds Need Reasonable Suspicion Before Searching Tech Devices at the Border

Fourth Amendment protections against warrantless searches are reduced when entering the country, but they're not completely erased.

Border agents who seize and search people's tech devices at entry points to the United States without any suspicion of criminal activity are violating Fourth Amendment rights, a federal judge ruled this week in a case likely headed to the Supreme Court.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) sued in 2017 on behalf of 11 travelers—10 American citizens and one permanent resident—who had been ordered by Department of Homeland Security officials to let them review and copy the contents of their devices without any sort of warrant or explanation of what agents were looking for.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have long been arguing the authority for these warrantless searches on the basis of the so-called "border search exception." Courts have traditionally ruled that America's sovereign interest in controlling what and who it allows to enter its borders permits officials to search people and property coming into the country (or within 100 miles of a border) without needing a warrant or any sort of suspicion.

https://reason.com/2019/11/13/judge-rules-feds-need-reasonable-suspicion-before-searching-tech-devices-at-the-border/

https://www.eff.org/press/releases/federal-court-rules-suspicionless-searches-travelers-phones-and-laptops
https://www.salon.com/2019/11/13/us-judge-rules-suspicionless-searches-of-travelers-electronic-devices-unconstitutional_partner/
https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/11/12/federal-court-ruling-ends-random-searches-of-phones-and-other-devices-at-u-s-airports-and-borders/

Original Submission


«  The World Now Has an Ebola Vaccine
Federal Court Ruling Ends Random Searches of Phones (and Other Devices) at U.S. Airports and Borders | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @08:52AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @08:52AM (#920262)

    Searching Runaway's phone as we speak. OMG! Barnyard pron? What is wrong with this guy? Oh, Arkansas? That explains it.

(1)