For those of us who were children in the late 80s and early 90s, we may have dreamed of one day owning a gigantic tractor trailer that could transform into a colossal fighting robot. Or of simply having a toy that could approximate this change from one form into another. As adults, though, we have come to realize that this is wishful thinking. That is, unless we decide to build this transforming bicycle.
You're thirty years late, you bastards.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @02:51PM
https://pbfcomics.com/comics/disassemble/ [pbfcomics.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 14, @03:06PM (1 child)
I don't see a way to "get it up again" after the transformation, at least not mid-ride.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 14, @03:13PM
Retraction - video shows it! The power of stored energy, unleashed.