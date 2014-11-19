Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Bicycle Transforms Mid-Ride

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 14, @02:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the great-for-low-branches dept.
Hardware Mobile

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

For those of us who were children in the late 80s and early 90s, we may have dreamed of one day owning a gigantic tractor trailer that could transform into a colossal fighting robot. Or of simply having a toy that could approximate this change from one form into another. As adults, though, we have come to realize that this is wishful thinking. That is, unless we decide to build this transforming bicycle.

You're thirty years late, you bastards.

Source: https://hackaday.com/2019/11/13/bicycle-transforms-mid-ride/

Original Submission


«  Phage Therapy Shows Promise for Alcoholic Liver Disease
Bicycle Transforms Mid-Ride | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)