D&D Sapphire Anniversary Dice Set Celebrates 25 Years in Style

Thursday November 14, @08:45PM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

A D&D Sapphire Anniversary Dice Set has been announced as one of the world's largest pencil-and-paper role-playing games celebrates not one but two anniversaries: it's been 45 years since the release of the original Dungeons & Dragons and five years since the release of Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition.

Upon its announcement Franchise VP Nathan Stewart had the following to say:

When the D&D team realized the sapphire is the traditional anniversary stone for both five years and forty-five years, and that adding a laboratory-created sapphire to a twenty-sided die wouldn't jeopardize the integrity of a roll, we couldn't pass up the chance to make something really cool to celebrate the milestones, the team put together a fun product for our fans that includes art and newly updated stats for sapphire dragons, making these classic dragons ready for play in your next D&D session.

For the enthusiast with $299.99 to spare!

Source: https://techraptor.net/tabletop/news/dd-sapphire-anniversary-dice-set-celebrates-25-years-in-style

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @08:51PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @08:51PM (#920495)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Kgx2b1sIRs [youtube.com]

    • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday November 14, @09:09PM

      by ikanreed (3164) on Thursday November 14, @09:09PM (#920502)

      Please, I have Satan over for boardgame night every month, and he enjoys a wide variety of games. Puerto Rico for the slavery, Diplomacy for the backstabbing and betrayal, and Monopoly because of a general enjoyment of suffering.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @09:27PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @09:27PM (#920509)

      If I can summon a succubus in real life by rolling enough D20s, so be it.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by damnbunni on Thursday November 14, @09:09PM (1 child)

    by damnbunni (704) on Thursday November 14, @09:09PM (#920503) Journal

    I'll stick with my Gamescience Ugly Dice. Gotta have those sharp edges and excellent randomness.

    (They're deliberately made in horrible colors so no one steals 'em!)

    • (Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday November 14, @09:31PM

      by Booga1 (6333) on Thursday November 14, @09:31PM (#920510)

      That is hilarious. Love the idea and practicality of the product.
      I find the ones with no paint/contrast for the numbers to be especially obnoxious. Nobody would want to steal those. :P

  • (Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday November 14, @09:24PM

    by Sulla (5173) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 14, @09:24PM (#920507) Journal

    I was kind of interested until I realized they also celebrate five years of 5th edition and threw up in my mouth.

