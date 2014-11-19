from the on-a-roll dept.
A D&D Sapphire Anniversary Dice Set has been announced as one of the world's largest pencil-and-paper role-playing games celebrates not one but two anniversaries: it's been 45 years since the release of the original Dungeons & Dragons and five years since the release of Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition.
Upon its announcement Franchise VP Nathan Stewart had the following to say:
When the D&D team realized the sapphire is the traditional anniversary stone for both five years and forty-five years, and that adding a laboratory-created sapphire to a twenty-sided die wouldn't jeopardize the integrity of a roll, we couldn't pass up the chance to make something really cool to celebrate the milestones, the team put together a fun product for our fans that includes art and newly updated stats for sapphire dragons, making these classic dragons ready for play in your next D&D session.
For the enthusiast with $299.99 to spare!
Source: https://techraptor.net/tabletop/news/dd-sapphire-anniversary-dice-set-celebrates-25-years-in-style
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @08:51PM (2 children)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Kgx2b1sIRs [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday November 14, @09:09PM
Please, I have Satan over for boardgame night every month, and he enjoys a wide variety of games. Puerto Rico for the slavery, Diplomacy for the backstabbing and betrayal, and Monopoly because of a general enjoyment of suffering.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @09:27PM
If I can summon a succubus in real life by rolling enough D20s, so be it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by damnbunni on Thursday November 14, @09:09PM (1 child)
I'll stick with my Gamescience Ugly Dice. Gotta have those sharp edges and excellent randomness.
(They're deliberately made in horrible colors so no one steals 'em!)
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday November 14, @09:31PM
That is hilarious. Love the idea and practicality of the product.
I find the ones with no paint/contrast for the numbers to be especially obnoxious. Nobody would want to steal those. :P
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday November 14, @09:24PM
I was kind of interested until I realized they also celebrate five years of 5th edition and threw up in my mouth.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."