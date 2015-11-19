Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Stadia will be Missing Many Features for Monday's Launch

posted by martyb on Friday November 15, @07:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the broken-promises dept.
Business

Freeman writes:

As Google barrels forward toward streaming gaming with Monday's planned launch of Stadia, the company is talking about the many promised features that won't be available to Founder and Premier pre-order purchasers on day one.

[...] "On day 1, PC Chrome gameplay won't support 4K, HDR, or 5.1 Surround Sound." Those features will be added in 2020 for PC players.

[...] Family Sharing (which lets you buy a game once and share it with accounts held by family members) "is not supported on day one, so you'll have to buy games for your child's account." The feature is planned for addition "early next year."

[...] Chromecast Ultra units included in the Founders/Premiere bundles are the only ones that will work with Stadia on day one. Other Chromecast Ultra units will be able to play Stadia games after an over-the-air update "soon after launch."

[...] At the highest visual quality, the Stadia app warns that "data usage might reach 20 GB/hr." That's above some previous estimates that expected 15.75 GB/hr for a 4K HDr signal with 5.1 surround sound. Limiting the stream to 720p stereo quality via the app caps data usage at 4.5 GB/hr.

A quick bit of math, 300GB cap / 4.5GB = 66.6 Hours of play time a month. Now, if you're lucky to be on a 1TB cap, you're only limited to 222.22 hours of play time a month, which isn't bad. Except that is at the much lower 720p/stereo audio quality. That's not factoring in other things, like a little bit of youtube, netflix, or other things your family might be doing at the same time.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/11/google-stadia-will-be-missing-many-features-for-mondays-launch/

Original Submission


«  Now a Senator is Investigating the Sexist Apple Card Interest Rate Debacle
Google Stadia will be Missing Many Features for Monday's Launch | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday November 15, @08:00AM

    by c0lo (156) on Friday November 15, @08:00AM (#920632)

    Launch, otherwise you'll be missing the revenue from the buyers with a budget set aside for Black Friday. Miss it and the budget is gone on other things.

    Don't think Google is so desperate for income, must be that the head of Stadia/gaming division has his Christmas bonus bound by the sale results.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 15, @08:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 15, @08:01AM (#920633)

    But there was a Slashdot article discussing this.

    Stadia Launch Developer Says Game Makers Are Worried 'Google Is Just Going To Cancel It'

    https://games.slashdot.org/story/19/11/13/2133201/stadia-launch-developer-says-game-makers-are-worried-google-is-just-going-to-cancel-it [slashdot.org]

    Comments are worth reading.

(1)