Are you part of the military, or a veteran? Well good news, you can grab some free games using a service called Games to Grunts.
Offering up games free of charge to people currently in the military or veterans, Games to Grunts can get you started on a PC library, or help you snag a few titles you may not have gotten otherwise. All of the games are donated in batches by developers, so there's only a limited amount of each available. The current batch's biggest games, such as SoulCalibur VI, Tekken 7, and Gears of War 4 are already sold out, but there's still some games left.
I've personally got way more games than I'll ever play to completion but that ain't the case for all my brothers and sisters in arms.
Source: https://techraptor.net/gaming/news/games-to-grunts-offering-free-games-to-military-and-veterans
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 15, @10:58AM
You should be practicing your sharpshooting and hand to hand combat instead.