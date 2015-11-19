Are you part of the military, or a veteran? Well good news, you can grab some free games using a service called Games to Grunts.

Offering up games free of charge to people currently in the military or veterans, Games to Grunts can get you started on a PC library, or help you snag a few titles you may not have gotten otherwise. All of the games are donated in batches by developers, so there's only a limited amount of each available. The current batch's biggest games, such as SoulCalibur VI, Tekken 7, and Gears of War 4 are already sold out, but there's still some games left.