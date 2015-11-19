Stories
Joker's Stash Puts $130M Price Tag on Credit Card Database

posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 15, @01:58PM
Security

A recent update on Joker's Stash arrived on Oct. 29, when it added data pertaining to more than 1.3 million credit and debit cards reportedly taken from banking customers in India. The data dump released was one of the largest in Joker's Stash's history, researchers report, with pricing information valued at $100 per card, which put the total for the database at $131 million.

Joker's Stash and similar marketplaces provide value beyond cybercrime, researchers say. Fraud teams can leverage its data to learn what card data is for sale and the timing of its availability on Joker's Stash. This reveals the common point of purchase (CPP) of compromised cards and can help identify the geographical source of a breach and stem its potential impact, they explain.

