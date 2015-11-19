from the cc-by dept.
Global Voices has an interview with Ranjana Chopra, head of a special department in the state government of Odisha, India. The state of Odisha, India, has published dictionaries in the state's 21 indigenous languages under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License [CC BY]. These are tri-lingual dictionaries which translate to and from the selected indigenous language and English and the local official langage, Odia. Some of the languages are spoken by as few as 8,000 people in the state.
In 2018, the government of the Indian state of Odisha published 21 dictionaries in the state's 21 provincial indigenous languages. The dictionaries were developed in collaboration with native-speaking communities for planned implementation in multilingual primary education programs. The trilingual dictionaries, with indigenous language translations into English and Odia (the official language of Odisha), have been uploaded in August 2019 for public use in an online education portal managed by the government.
On October 17, all the dictionaries were relicensed by online education portal Odisha Virtual Academy under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
