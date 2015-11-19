Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Jersey Claims Uber Owes $650 Million in Taxes and Fees; Drivers are Employees, Not Contractors

posted by martyb on Friday November 15, @09:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the get-to-refile-four-years-of-state-and-federal-taxes,-too dept.
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

New Jersey is the latest state to say Uber's drivers should be classified as employees rather than independent contractors. The state's labor department said that because of this misclassification, the ride-hailing company owes it roughly $650 million in unemployment taxes and disability insurance, according to Bloomberg Law.

The labor department reportedly has been trying to get unpaid employment taxes from Uber going back as far as 2015, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg Law. It said the company owed the state $523 million in overdue taxes along with another $119 million in interest and penalties for the last four years. Uber disputes these findings.

"We are challenging this preliminary but incorrect determination," an Uber spokesman said in an email. "Because drivers are independent contractors in New Jersey and elsewhere."

Driver classification is an issue that government regulators have been taking a closer look at over the past year. California passed a law in September that could require Uber and other on-demand companies to reclassify their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. The law is set to go into effect Jan. 1. New York, Oregon and Washington state have considered similar legislation.

Original Submission


«  Injectable, Flexible Electrode Could Replace Rigid Nerve-Stimulating Implants
New Jersey Claims Uber Owes $650 Million in Taxes and Fees; Drivers are Employees, Not Contractors | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.