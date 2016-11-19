Doctors in Texas came face to face with a dark, spine-tingling eye that looked rimmed by flames—or, as they calmly described it in a recent report[$] in the New England Journal of Medicine: an eye with "circumferential spoke-like iris transillumination defects."

[...] He didn't have any specific complaints, according to the doctors. He reported a family history of glaucoma, which is a group of vision-jeopardizing conditions that lead to damage to the nerve that transmits light signals to the brain (the optic nerve).

A previous doctor had determined that the man had elevated pressure in his eyes, which is a leading culprit of glaucoma. The man had several prescribed medications to try to lower his intraocular pressure, which he was taking. When the Texas doctors checked his eye pressure, it was only slightly above the normal range.

But shining a light into both of his eyes, the doctors saw a fiery ring around his irises—the colorful muscular structure that controls the diameter of the pupil, thus controlling the amount of light that gets to the retina. The eerie glow indicated that pigment in his irises had sloughed off, allowing light to pass through.

