Apple is removing all vaping apps from its online store.
It said it had taken the decision because of growing official concerns about the impact vaping can have on health.
In the US, 42 deaths and more than 2,100 cases of lung injury have been linked to a respiratory illness tied to vaping.
Apple's decision means a total of 181 apps will not be available on iPhones, reports tech news site Axios.
In a statement given to Axios, Apple said it agreed with official warnings about the negative health impacts of vaping and the potential problem presented by the appeal of e-cigarettes to the young.
It said it took "great care" to ensure that the app store was a place people could trust to get programs for their iPhone.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 16, @07:02PM (1 child)
Vaping, ride sharing, selfies, scooters, twitch streaming, rickshaws. Everything Generation Z does should be banned.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 16, @07:10PM
Can we keep hoverboards?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 16, @07:09PM (1 child)
There's A headline I'd like to see
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 16, @07:17PM
Apple Bank, Apple Records, or Apple Vacations?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by paul_engr on Saturday November 16, @07:21PM
What the hell is a vaping app?