Apple is removing all vaping apps from its online store.

It said it had taken the decision because of growing official concerns about the impact vaping can have on health.

In the US, 42 deaths and more than 2,100 cases of lung injury have been linked to a respiratory illness tied to vaping.

Apple's decision means a total of 181 apps will not be available on iPhones, reports tech news site Axios.

In a statement given to Axios, Apple said it agreed with official warnings about the negative health impacts of vaping and the potential problem presented by the appeal of e-cigarettes to the young.

It said it took "great care" to ensure that the app store was a place people could trust to get programs for their iPhone.