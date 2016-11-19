from the built-in-distortion dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The unarguable benefits of digital photography has rendered the analog SLR obsolete for most purposes. This means that a wide selection of cameras and lenses are available on the second hand market for pennies on the dollar, making them ripe targets for hacking. [drtonis] decided to experiment with a quick and easy digital conversion to an old Canon A-1, and it’s got us excited about the possibilities.
It’s a simple hack, but a fun one. The SLR is opened up, and the spring plate for holding the film is removed. A Raspberry Pi camera then has its original lens removed, and is placed inside the film compartment. It’s held in with electrical tape, upon a 3mm shim to space it correctly to work with the original optics.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 16, @10:06PM
There's several products that convert film SLRs to digital. One is called electronic film and sits in the film cassette bay with a digital pickup laying across the film bay. These were around 10 years ago.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Saturday November 16, @10:25PM
The claim that digital made film cameras "obsolete" is more than a bit debatable. No doubt the poster also believes that MP3s made vinyl and CDs "obsolete."