Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Quick And Dirty Digital Conversion For Analog SLR Camera

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 16, @09:17PM   Printer-friendly
from the built-in-distortion dept.
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The unarguable benefits of digital photography has rendered the analog SLR obsolete for most purposes. This means that a wide selection of cameras and lenses are available on the second hand market for pennies on the dollar, making them ripe targets for hacking. [drtonis] decided to experiment with a quick and easy digital conversion to an old Canon A-1, and it’s got us excited about the possibilities.

It’s a simple hack, but a fun one. The SLR is opened up, and the spring plate for holding the film is removed. A Raspberry Pi camera then has its original lens removed, and is placed inside the film compartment. It’s held in with electrical tape, upon a 3mm shim to space it correctly to work with the original optics.

Original Submission


«  Apple Removes Vaping Apps From App Store
Quick And Dirty Digital Conversion For Analog SLR Camera | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 16, @10:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 16, @10:06PM (#921080)

    There's several products that convert film SLRs to digital. One is called electronic film and sits in the film cassette bay with a digital pickup laying across the film bay. These were around 10 years ago.

  • (Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Saturday November 16, @10:25PM

    by Appalbarry (66) on Saturday November 16, @10:25PM (#921090) Journal

    The claim that digital made film cameras "obsolete" is more than a bit debatable. No doubt the poster also believes that MP3s made vinyl and CDs "obsolete."

(1)