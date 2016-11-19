The holiday shopping season is approaching, and many consumers will find their gifts online. After all, cyber Monday has practically turned into its own major holiday. Unfortunately, as online shopping continues to grow, so does the targeting of consumers through malicious look-alike domains.

Cyber attackers create fraudulent domains by substituting a few characters in the URLs. Because they point to malicious online shopping websites that closely mimic legitimate, well-known retail websites, it makes it increasingly difficult for customers to detect the fake domains. Additionally, given that many of these malicious pages use a trusted TLS certificate, they appear to be safe to online shoppers who unknowingly provide sensitive account information and payment data.