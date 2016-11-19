The good geeks of iFixit have ripped open Huawei's first Google-free handset, the Mate 30 Pro, to find a serious battery powering the big screen and sophisticated camera setup.

The mobe has a 6.53" curved OLED display, a Huawei Kirin 990 processor with 8-core CPU, 16-core Mali-G76 GPU and a neural processing unit. It also has an underscreen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition hardware and gesture recognition.

[...] The gang was also keen on the fact that the USB port and its interconnect, the daughter board and SIM card slot, the loudspeaker and the optical fingerprint scanner are all modular and replaceable.

The phone's speaker uses the screen's structure to amplify sound instead of the normal earpiece speaker.

The screwdriver-botherers were pretty impressed overall with the phone's modular design. It also uses standard Philips screws. But they did note that a glued-down front and back does mean a slow start to any repair or replacement process, which resulted in a middle-of-the-road five out of 10 repairability score. Could be better, could be worse.