Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA-NOAA Satellite Finds Displaced Power In Tropical Cyclone Kalmaegi

posted by Fnord666 on Monday November 18, @07:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the sheering-news dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Tropical Cyclone Kalmaegi is still experiencing wind shear and those winds have continued to displace the strongest storms north of the cyclone's center. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead and identified those strong storms using infrared light.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard Suomi NPP provided an infrared image of the storm. Infrared imagery reveals cloud top temperatures, and the higher the cloud top, the colder it is, and the stronger the storm. The VIIRS instrument aboard captured an infrared image of the storm on Nov. 14 at 1:12 a.m. EST (0512 UTC). VIIRS showed strong storms in a large area north and northwest of the center, where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Storms with cloud tops that cold have been found to generate heavy rainfall.

[...] Kalmaegi is moving toward the west-northwest toward a landfall in Luzon, Philippines in the northern part of the country. Landfall is expected in northeastern Luzon on Nov. 16.

Original Submission


«  Virgin Galactic Begins ‘Astronaut Readiness Program’ for First Paying Customers
NASA-NOAA Satellite Finds Displaced Power In Tropical Cyclone Kalmaegi | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.