DDoS-for-Hire Services Owner Sentenced to 13 Months in Prison

Sergiy P. Usatyuk, the owner and admin of several DDoS-for-hire services also known as booters or stressers, was sentenced to 13 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Booters are web-based platforms designed to allow cybercriminals for a small fee or subscription to launch distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) against a target of their choice, leading to the victim's servers being "booted" from the Internet.

These type of attack tools are usually very cheap and allow anyone to hit online services, websites, or servers with a large scale DDoS attack, and have become increasingly popular during the last five years.

He was sentenced on one count of conspiracy to cause damage to internet-connected computers for launching millions of DDoS attacks against victims from the U.S. and all over the world with the help of booter services he owned, administered, or supported.

Usatyuk was also ordered by Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle to forfeit dozens of servers, computer equipment, as well as $542,925 in proceeds from his illegal scheme.

