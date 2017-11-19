from the follow-the-money dept.
Boeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
Boeing’s multibillion dollar contract to build U.S. astronaut capsules received an “unnecessary” extension from NASA, a watchdog report said on Thursday, the latest management blunders in the agency’s program to restart domestic human spaceflight.
NASA agreed to pay Boeing Co (BA.N) a $287 million premium for “additional flexibilities” to accelerate production of the company’s Starliner crew vehicle and avoid an 18-month gap in flights to the International Space Station. NASA’s inspector general called it an “unreasonable” boost to Boeing’s fixed-priced $4.2 billion dollar contract.
Instead, the inspector general said the space agency could have saved $144 million by making “simple changes” to Starliner’s planned launch schedule, including buying additional seats from Russia’s space agency, which the United States has been reliant on since the 2011 retirement of its space shuttle program.
[...] In a response to the inspector general’s report, NASA “strongly” disagreed with the report’s findings that it overpaid Boeing, though it did agree the “complex and extensive” negotiations with the aerospace company could have resulted in a lower price.
“However, this is an opinion, three years after the fact and there is no evidence to support the conclusion that Boeing would have agreed to lower prices,” the agency said in a letter to the inspector general.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 18, @01:29PM
Space hookers and moon blow ain't cheap.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday November 18, @01:41PM (1 child)
"no evidence to support the conclusion that Boeing would have agreed to lower prices"
Well, of course they wouldn't have. When you are a single-source contractor, you don't have to agree to anything. You don't have to deliever, either - you just keep billing costs to your yummy "cost-plus" contract. That's what it's there for.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 18, @01:51PM
Please read the summary again: it was a FIXED PRICE contract.
This means if anything unforseen comes up, the contract is pretty much going to have to have changes made.
Fixed price only makes sense for completely routine, predictable, low impact work where deadlines are flexible.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 18, @01:58PM
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1195143726504370176 [twitter.com]
I don't think anything will come of it just yet. They were overpaid fair and square... or just square.
A little greed and corruption now could hurt later when they are competing against something else [teslarati.com].
