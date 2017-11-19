Stories
Study: There May be No Such Thing as Objective Reality

posted by Fnord666 on Monday November 18, @10:18AM   Printer-friendly
Study: There may be no such thing as objective reality

Everyone is entitled to their own facts. That's not an opinion. At least, according to a new quantum mechanics study.

What we view as objective reality – the idea that what we can observe, measure, and prove is real and those things we cannot are theoretical or imaginary – is actually a subjective reality that we either unravel, create, or dis-obfuscate by the simple act of observation.

A smarter way of putting it can be found in the aforementioned study, "Experimental test of nonlocal causality" conducted by lead author Martin Ringbauer and an international team of physicists and researchers:

Explaining observations in terms of causes and effects is central to empirical science. However, correlations between entangled quantum particles seem to defy such an explanation. This implies that some of the fundamental assumptions of causal explanations have to give way.

Also at The Conversation

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 18, @10:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 18, @10:57AM (#921467)

    N/T see title.

  • (Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Monday November 18, @11:02AM

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Monday November 18, @11:02AM (#921468) Journal

    This sounds to me like a convoluted justification for "alternative facts".

