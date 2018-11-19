from the asbestos-underpants dept.
Having written an IDE, an API, and having gone through the copyright process for software before, I have at least a little understanding the current debate between Google and Oracle. While the general consensus seems to be that Google is right, I disagree. Here are my reasons.
1. There is very poor support for software copyrights at the U.S. Copyright Office. This is true to such an extent that it is practically trade interference. Like or not, the copyright office is almost universally unwilling to review file formats that are aren't developed by Microsoft.
The costs associated with patents are extraordinarily high, and the procedures for using the patent system is so obfuscated that it is meaningless for software. It might be practical to create a filing system for APIs that are separate class of design patent. But the real issue here, is nobody in the USPTO or the the Copyright Office wants to serve the software industry.
API copyrights provides an abbreviated basis for for dealing with the copyright office, and provides an easier mechanism for courts to understand. It is trivial to rename elements of source code in a piece of work and make it appear to not be the same work, though fundamentally it is. Contrary to this APIs must be the same to be useful. This means that distinguishing infringement is easier for them, which makes it easier for me to establish a protectable space for my work.
2. Protocols are underdeveloped. One of the huge arguments made by Google supporters is that API copyright will break protocols. Yes they will. This is a good thing. We should be doing more in protocol development and less in presentation development. It is a simple fact that civil rights in domestic communications is a technically achievable thing that has very little support from the commercial sector. Backwards compatibility has created market pressures that have preserved insecure systems architectures, and that has had a very negative effect on civil rights.
API copyrights will break backwards compatibility. But more importantly, they will preserve the market space of forward compatibility. Which is to say that API copyrights will have a positive effect on mitigating Embrace Extend Extinguish (EEE) business strategies. This is very good for FOSS in particular, and it will be good for the Internet, because it will force a more diverse protocol stack into existence. Sorry IETF, but we are way past the point where there is any excuse for the current state of the TCP/IP Internet.
3. If you are writing clean code, you are writing an API. If you are using Object Orientation correctly, everything you do during the development cycle contributes to the creation of an API. The only exception is the main() loop, which aggregates all of these API calls. Which means (drum roll) if you write clean code in a modern programming language, you are writing protectable code.
The semantic differences that people make over API vs. code are ridiculous. The Copyright Office currently accepts "compendiums" as copyrightable works. An API is a compendium of function calls, sans the underlying functions. But BOTH are copyrightable. There is nothing in an API copyright that prevents you from copyrighting the underlying source code as well. C has always done something similar by separating header and source files. So does your header file deserve less copyright than your source code? Hardly.
All the API copyright does is create a legal namespace that is unique to your project. It is more akin to a trademark than it is copyright or patent. But in any case, there is a need for lawfully protectable namespace in software.
4. It will fragment the software industry. Software engineers are notoriously cantankerous characters. If small software projects and library writing become more protected by copyright, then independent software development will be more profitable.
5. The whole case might be a put-on. Maybe Google is just shouting: "Don't throw me in that briar patch!", to each judge as they pass by. Both of these companies have huge back catalogs of software, all of which would be massively more litigable if Oracle wins. I believe this to be true and regard the variability of the outcome as slight. If they are playing Potemkin village to the highest court in the land, well that is their prerogative. They paid the lawyers to put on the show after all.
YMMV
(Score: 4, Insightful) by EJ on Tuesday November 19, @03:16AM
You're wrong.
(Score: 2) by Kymation on Tuesday November 19, @03:20AM
Every bit of code that has ever been written follows the rules of mathematical logic. That's why every modern language has the same basic functionality: it's merely expressing the rules of mathematics in a usable form.
Mathematics has never been copyrightable and never should be. Therefore, all computer software should be free of copyright restrictions. Make everything free for others to use and build on. The software will be a lot better for it.
Worried about making money out of software? Don't, there will still be plenty of people willing to pay you to customize some code for them.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday November 19, @03:22AM
We have to eliminate all those copyright extensions that make it almost indefinite. Bring it back to the original 28 years absolute max
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 19, @03:24AM
Fuck off with that kind of thinking, protocols are NOT the software. Do you know how many more man hours will be spent reengineering the wheel if road gravel is made by another entity from the car manufacturer?
Why would main() be exempt? It is just an entry point. would _start be exempt? What about plugin interfaces? What if I called it main()? What if I called it efi_main? What if its just ad address?
Do you think anyone will use these "small software projects and library"? Will people start moving off Windows somehow because there are more use case specific Linux distros?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 19, @03:39AM
1) Oh do fuck off and die. Even source code should not be copyrightable, much less fucking APIs. Copyright was meant for works of art not functional creations. That's what patents are for.
2) Yeah, all this shit working together nonsense is just a fad. Let's go back to the days where nobody could talk to each other unless they used a single vendor's software, that'll be much better.
And no, it wouldn't improve protocols. What it would do, assuming nobody actually wanted to talk outside their much, much smaller groups, is create a million new protocols that have fuck-all in the way of developer time put into them. It would create piles and piles of insecure, buggy shit.
3) Everybody who doesn't code the way you do is doing it wrong? Eat a dick.
4) You're actually right about your first sentence, you're just a young idiot and don't remember when everything was fragmented. It lead to a lot of cocktacular code produced by world+dog instead of fostering cooperation to produce something that didn't suck balls.
5) When your argument blows goats, float a conspiracy theory.
