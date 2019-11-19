The TGL order, first posted in May of this year, had already been extended once back in August and, had it not been re-issued, would have expired at the end of the day on Monday.

According to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the stay was necessary because a number of small, regional telcos still rely on Huawei kit for their day-to day-operations, making it necessary for some suppliers to continue to work with the Chinese company.

"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," Ross declared.

"The Department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security."

The new order will allow companies operating under the TGL to keep working with Huawei through February 16, 2020, or until the US and China can strike a trade deal to get the telecoms giant back in Uncle Sam's good graces.