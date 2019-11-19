from the art-of-the-deal dept.
The U.S. government is letting American businesses work with Chinese tech giant Huawei for an additional three months, in a third delay to a ban enacted in May for national security reasons.
It is the third time the U.S. has extended a reprieve, which is meant to help ease disruption for Huawei customers. Many Internet and cellphone carriers in rural parts of the U.S. buy networking equipment from Huawei, and the temporary extension means they can keep their networks up to date.
"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement.
Source: https://www.npr.org/2019/11/18/780473704/u-s-firms-get-90-day-extension-to-work-with-huawei-on-rural-networks
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday November 19, @09:29PM (1 child)
Remember when the Government picking winners and losers was a bad thing?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday November 19, @09:43PM
Yeah, I could see your point, if the company was a US company. In this case, it's a foreign company, that is likely acting in bad faith. Also, see Boeing, etc. for examples of winners getting contracts and no one else getting a seat at the table. It's cool that SpaceX is challenging that and winning, but we are as free as we fight to be.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday November 19, @09:39PM
"Dangerous" in this case means, not providing a foreign government easy access to your bank account and / or government records/facilities. While, it's definitely too murky to tell, if Huawei is complicit, actively sabotaging, or otherwise. There is little doubt as to China's general attitude with regards to stealing from their neighbors ("Don't get caught."). Also, the title trying to pit the USA as the giant bad guy against Hauwei the supposed little guy, is a bit of a stretch. Huawei is a quite massive enterprise and are quite likely in the pocket of the Chinese government. China disappears its' own citizens, you can guarantee, that the people running Huawei, don't want to be disappeared.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 19, @09:41PM
The left-wing extremists at NPR are ignoring real Americans -- as usual.
Real Americans don't care about those coastal [wikipedia.org] elites [wikipedia.org].
We want to hear about important stuff, like religious freedom [wikipedia.org] and agricultural issues [wikipedia.org]!
Fuck you, NPR! You're part of the swamp [wikipedia.org] cheating patriotic Americans in the heartland [wikipedia.org]!