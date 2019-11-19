from the got-to-start-somewhere dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
Jimmy Wales says his new social network, WT:Social, now has more than 160,000 members.
The platform says it will never sell user data and relies on "the generosity of individual donors" rather than ads.
Those who do sign up are added to a waiting list and asked to invite others, or choose a subscription payment.
It is positioning itself as a "news focused" place, and says members will be able to edit "misleading" headlines.
They will see the articles shared by their network in a timeline format, appearing with the newest first rather than algorithmically to try to appeal to their interests.
The subscription is £10 per month or £80 per year in the UK (€12 / €90 in Europe, $13 / $100 in the US).
Source: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-50460243
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @12:44AM
We will not sell user data... We will not target ads... And when some users threshold is reached everything starts again. This happens all time.
For 10 GPP per month, or 80 per year, or maybe 90EUR per year, I would get a nice hosting and decide how and when to publish. In fact, my website hosting (an average, maybe not for a big business, but totally OK for hobbyist) with own domain is much cheaper. What was wrong with websites, again... Ah, yes, not much of capability to ddos attention, user just changed a site when it happened.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @12:49AM
"We will never sell your data."
Not that I've read into the terms, but what to stop them giving it away and still legally meeting that statement?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday November 20, @01:09AM
I googled wt:social to get the actual address. https://wt.social/onboarding [wt.social] I arrived at a sign up page, and filled in the required info - name, age, email address - and was redirected to the onboarding page. Check my email, and there's a confirmation email that I have to respond to if I want the account to work. Back at the onboarding page, I'm joined the "Ranked Choice Voting" group.
So, it doesn't appear that there is any waiting period. Or, if there really is a waiting period, they've waived that due to my superior intellect and good looks.
