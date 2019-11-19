Jimmy Wales says his new social network, WT:Social, now has more than 160,000 members.

The platform says it will never sell user data and relies on "the generosity of individual donors" rather than ads.

Those who do sign up are added to a waiting list and asked to invite others, or choose a subscription payment.

It is positioning itself as a "news focused" place, and says members will be able to edit "misleading" headlines.

They will see the articles shared by their network in a timeline format, appearing with the newest first rather than algorithmically to try to appeal to their interests.

The subscription is £10 per month or £80 per year in the UK (€12 / €90 in Europe, $13 / $100 in the US).