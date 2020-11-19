from the information-wants-to-be-free dept.
Iran is offline and has been for three days after the government responded to widespread protests by killing the internet.
Anti-government protests started on Friday when the authorities announced a sudden 50 per cent increase in fuel prices. The protests quickly spread to over 100 cities and towns, reflecting deeper hostility to the authoritarian establishment. That establishment responded by cutting off the internet to 80 million people on Saturday night.
As a result it has been increasingly difficult to follow what is going on inside the country or how many people have been injured or killed. The government has acknowledged three deaths, but there have been at least eight reported and more are expected.
Even with the price increase Iran’s 13 cents a liter gas prices remain among the cheapest in the world, but the decision to raise the price was just one more sign of Iran’s faltering economy, in part due to continued sanctions on the country.
Iran’s response was depressingly predictable - its National Security Council instructed all ISPs to cut off internet access out of “national security interests.”
Despite the ban however, citizens have quickly discovered that Iran runs two internets: a public internet and a separate network that the government and universities are tapped into and which is still operational.
[...] In a worrying sign of what may really be going on, however, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in an official statement on Monday that it was planning to take “decisive action” against any further protests, raising the possibility of dozens of deaths as has happened repeatedly in recent years.
I kill shits for less.
Issues like this are so hard to follow.
Iran in particular we effectively created the current government. Iran had a nice secular government in the 1950s. That nice secular government wasn't friendly with our oil interests, so we overthrew them by staging a CIA backed coupe. In their place we stuck a disliked pro-western (surprise surprise) authoritarian monarchy. That monarchy was overthrown by real people in 1979. In his place they established the hardline Islamic anti-Western theocracy that exists to this day. It's like the CIA constantly forgets that Newton's Third applies as much to politics as it does to physics - for every action, there is an equal but opposite reaction.
Especially in the day and age of mass misinformation campaigns with media collusion, it's pretty much impossible to have any clue what's happening in any area where there are US interests. And unfortunately given our tendency to poke our noses into everything, that means pretty much the entire world. So is this a real revolution? A CIA backed revolution? A mixture of the two? Same story in places like Hong Kong, Venezuela, and so on. Spain at least seems genuine, yet like most other protests happening around the world gets next to no coverage. I imagine most people don't even know it's happening. It's just these protests that have strongly favor US geopolitical interests (such as in Hong Kong) that get extensive, and absurdly biased, media coverage. Go figure.