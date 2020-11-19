19/11/20/037207 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 20, @09:39AM
from the routing-around-damage dept.
from the routing-around-damage dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
What would happen if low-wage workers came together to cut out the middleman and build their own platforms? This isn't just a thought experiment. Worker-owned apps are already providing real alternatives to dismal working conditions in the global gig economy.
Source: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/pa75a8/worker-owned-apps-are-trying-to-fix-the-gig-economys-exploitation
Worker-Owned Apps Are Trying to Fix the Gig Economy's Exploitation | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @10:06AM
Even if the new boss is nicer.