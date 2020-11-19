from the save-the-plant-collect-the-whole-set dept.
Have you ever wondered what happens when you put plastic in the recycling bin for collection? It probably goes straight into the garbage tip with the rest of the trash. Up to a short time ago, countries like China offered a decent price for usable plastic, but those deals have dried up, leaving many countries with millions of tonnes of plastic and few solutions to deal with it.
Now, Australian company Licella says it has created a system that can recycle all types of plastic, even to the extent of creating oil that can be turned into bitumen, petrol or back into different kinds of plastics.
His Catalytic Hydrothermal Reactor (Cat-HTR) does just that through a form of chemical recycling that changes the plastics at a molecular level using hot water at a high pressure to turn them back into oil.
[...] Dr Humphreys said the Cat-HTR technology he and his co-founder patented was different from existing plastic-to-oil technologies like pyrolysis, which is a process that involves heating materials at a very high temperature.
Unlike traditional physical recycling, it does not require plastics to be separated according to type and colour, and can recycle anything from milk cartons to wetsuits and even wood by-products.
It also means plastic products can be recycled again and again.
But he said the bigger problem to address is our over-consumption of plastic.
The industry has been widely described as in crisis, with a[n Australian] Senate report last year stating that "enormous quantities of recycled material, particularly materials collected through kerbside recycling, are now being stockpiled at great risk to the health and safety of local communities. Moreover, quantities of otherwise recyclable material are being sent to landfill".
(Score: 2) by Zinho on Wednesday November 20, @05:46PM
It's interesting that this company (Licella) is making a press release on chemical recycling of plastics as if they were the only player in that space. I just survived a presentation/indoctrination attempt by BASF at my office where they were thumping their chests about having commercialized Chemcycling [basf.com] of non-recyclable plastics. BASF also claims to have 6 plants already operational offering the service to customers. Dr Humphreys seems to be a bit behind the curve here as far as first-mover advantage goes.
Of course, neither Dr Humphreys nor BASF were making claims that their processes were cost effective. Both seem to be assuming that the market for this service will appear when communities decide that it's more important to reclaim these plastics than to save taxpayer money by dumping the undesirable materials in a landfill. I expect that if we ever truly hit peak oil this economic balance will shift in their favor. Ideally, the market for chemcycled plastics and chemical feedstocks will be high enough that companies like Licella and BASF could offer to pay communities for their plastic scraps. That may be a long way off.
