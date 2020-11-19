Stories
The Design Philosophy of the DARPA Internet Protocols

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 20, @09:53PM
from the routing-around-damage dept.
AndyTheAbsurd writes:

Fermat's Library has posted a paper from 1988 about the design of the early internet. The internet was already 15 years old at that point; and I thought that Soylentils might enjoy a little historical perspective about the original goals of the Internet's design and how the Department of Defense was involved.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @10:23PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @10:23PM (#922657)

    1. DARPA funds development of nuke-proof network
    2. Porn
    3. Lolcats
    4. Profit!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @10:31PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @10:31PM (#922666)

      34. Catgirl Porn

