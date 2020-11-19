19/11/20/2355253 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 21, @12:57AM
from the again? dept.
from the again? dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Back in 2012, the US Supreme Court ruled that it's illegal for the police to attach a GPS tracking device to someone's car without a warrant. But what if you find a GPS tracking device on your car? Can you remove it?
A little more than a year ago, the state of Indiana charged a suspected drug dealer with theft for removing a government-owned GPS tracking device from his SUV. This month, the state's Supreme Court began considering the case, and some justices seemed skeptical of the government's argument.
"I'm really struggling with how is that theft," said Justice Steven David during recent oral arguments.
-- submitted from IRC
Cops Put GPS Tracker on Man's Car, Charge Him With Theft for Removing It | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 21, @01:10AM
By reading this comment, you the reader (yes, you) are now a domestic terrorist on every watch list.
Have fun flying, applying for a loan, or walking on a public street. Your life is now ruined.
Yes, you.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday November 21, @01:33AM
Wouldn't that be some kind of entrapment? Put obvious device on suspect, if they do something about it they are a criminal? What would be the proper respons if you found a tracking device? Call the police (or other such org) and ask them to come over and remove it?