Using drones deployed in the air and GoPros underwater, Oregon State University marine ecologist Leigh Torres recently completed her fourth field season documenting previously unseen behaviors of gray whales—and gathering their poop—off the Oregon coast.

Torres and her team use a 17-foot inflatable boat to track gray whales right off the shoreline, around Newport, Ore. Once they see a whale, they drop a GoPro underwater to see what the whale is eating and deploy the drone overhead to watch behaviors and gather data about the size of the whales to understand more about their health.

And, if they are lucky, the researchers spot and gather poop, which further helps them understand whales' health and biology.