Brad McQuaid, Co-Creator of EverQuest, Dead at 51

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 21, @08:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the RIP dept.
Teckla writes:

Brad McQuaid, MMORPG developer, the creator of "EverQuest" and the Chief Creative Officer of Visionary Realms, has died at the age of 51, according to a tweet from Pantheon MMO's official account. McQuaid died on November 18. Brad McQuaid's cause of death has not been made public.

Original Submission


