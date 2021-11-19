19/11/21/039211 story
Brad McQuaid, MMORPG developer, the creator of "EverQuest" and the Chief Creative Officer of Visionary Realms, has died at the age of 51, according to a tweet from Pantheon MMO's official account. McQuaid died on November 18. Brad McQuaid's cause of death has not been made public.
