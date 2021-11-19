Nicole Ingram was at the supermarket when she got a confusing text. Her payroll check for working as a nursing assistant in New Jersey, which had been deposited into her account, was being withdrawn.

On that morning in September, thousands of workers across the country received a similar notification. In all, tens of millions of dollars in direct deposit payments suddenly disappeared.

The paychecks were supposed to have been electronically routed through an upstate New York payroll management company, MyPayrollHR.

Ordinarily, MyPayrollHR would transfer the funds to a corporate middleman, Cachet Financial Services, which would then distribute the direct deposits to employees nationwide.

But days before, according to federal authorities, Michael Mann, the president of MyPayrollHR, redirected those payroll funds — $26 million in total, according to a separate lawsuit — into his own personal accounts.

[...] When Cachet realized it had allocated funds that didn't exist, the company reversed the transactions, taking back money from thousands of workers. One worker in Tennessee had an account overdraft by nearly $1 million.

The shocking development helped uncover a gigantic fraud operation and showed the lack of oversight in the payroll industry.