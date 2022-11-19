The board of TSB[*] has been accused of a lack of "common sense" in the run-up to IT failures that left up to 1.9 million customers unable to bank online, some for several weeks, in April 2018.

An independent report into the incident by law firm Slaughter and May blamed both TSB and IT provider Sabis.

Customers were moved on to a new system, but the report said it had not been tested properly before going live.

[...]"We have concluded that the new platform was not ready to support TSB's full customer base and Sabis was not ready to operate the new platform," the report said.

"While the TSB board asked a number of pertinent questions... there were certain additional common sense challenges that the TSB board did not put to the executive.

"These included why it was reasonable to expect that TSB would be 'migration ready' only four months later than originally planned, when certain workstreams were as much as seven months behind schedule."

The report also said that there were more than 2,000 defects relating to testing at the time the system went live, but the board were only told about 800.

Other failings by TSB that it identified included setting "unnecessary" time constraints, which did not understand the complexity of the project, and being dishonest about the reasons for delays.

TSB is part of the Spanish banking group Sabadell and its in-house IT provider Sabis built the system.

The IT failure has cost TSB a total of £330m for customer compensation, fraud losses and other expenses.

[...]The Slaughter and May report was commissioned by TSB. Another joint report by two regulators, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority, will be published at a later date. Those regulators have the power to fine and reprimand businesses and individuals.