US warships sail in disputed South China Sea amid tensions
Navy warships have sailed near islands claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea twice in the past few days, the United States military told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of tension between the world's two largest economies.
The busy waterway is one of a number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which include a trade war, US sanctions, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Earlier this week during high-level talks, China called on the US military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and adding "new uncertainties" over democratic Taiwan, which is seen as a wayward province and claimed by China.
[...] On Wednesday, the littoral combat ship Gabrielle Giffords travelled within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef[*], Commander Reann Mommsen, a spokeswoman for the US Navy's Seventh Fleet, told Reuters.
On Thursday, the destroyer Wayne E. Meyer challenged restrictions on innocent passage in the Paracel islands[**], Mommsen said.
"These missions are based in the rule of law and demonstrate our commitment to upholding the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea and airspace guaranteed to all nations," she added.
[...] China claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands.
However, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the sea.
The United States accuses China of militarising the South China Sea and trying to intimidate Asian neighbours who might want to exploit its extensive oil and gas reserves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 22, @07:53PM (1 child)
All of that area had been under control of imperial Japan, including Korea and China and the Philippines. It was Japanese by conquest. (if that isn't legit, then large parts of most modern nations aren't legit, so don't go there)
With the defeat of Japan, that area belonged to the USA.
The USA split out the parts as separate countries, but really didn't take the South China Sea seriously. We never specified who got it. The answer would be "nobody", except that there are some tiny islands that legally are considered land. Without those islands, it'd just be international water. With the islands, it can belong to somebody. The USA never specified who.
If the USA wanted to liven things up, it could make a claim that the islands were never given away. They are USA. That would be inconsistent with our history of treating it as international water, but who cares? We should do that, because China is asshoe.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday November 22, @08:21PM
I mean usually "by conquest" loses it's de facto legitimacy when you immediately proceed to lose a war.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Sulla on Friday November 22, @07:53PM
We have seen no evidence they have done this. The artificial islands build with military installations and short-range missile batteries are purely for self defense against the aggressive Vietnam and Philippines owned fishing ships.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday November 22, @07:55PM (3 children)
China should fire upon those ships. It would be a casus belli to discover that one US nuclear sub can bring an abrupt end to 5,000 years of Chinese civilization.
We have, after all, been in a 70 year dance over the disposition of Chinese sovereignty. It would neatly resolve the question.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday November 22, @08:13PM (1 child)
But....but,...I LIKE Chinese food!!!! I could eat it, like, every 30 minutes!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 22, @08:25PM
Human centipede?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday November 22, @08:24PM
God I hope you are among the casualties of the pointless nuclear holocaust you're proposing. The US isn't the only country with boomers, you absolute dipshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 22, @08:10PM
>Asian neighbours who who might want to exploit its extensive oil and gas reserves.
For stopping this short-sightedness of your neighbors
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday November 22, @08:25PM (1 child)
Trump says he might veto legislation that aims to protect human rights in Hong Kong because bill could affect China trade talks [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 22, @08:32PM
From article:
417 to 1 in congress. Unanimous in senate. Here's hoping they stick to it if needed.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday November 22, @08:31PM
In a very recent SN article, China is filling its landfills too quickly.
Can't they just build new islands out of what would go into the landfill?
Build a land bridge to Taiwan.
Start accepting foreign plastics again and make it a floating bridge.
Then the US could focus on trying it's very best to sail into the area between Hong Kong and China.
Infighting between staff and management represents huge management failure to foster and nurture infighting among staff.