Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck. Apparently, many people think it's ugly. I absolutely love it. It took the jellybean esthetic of modern vehicles and ran it over. Twice. There's simply no point in saying anything about this truck -- you have to look at the pictures:
https://www.theverge.com/2019/11/22/20976539/tesla-cybertruck-test-drive-electric-truck-pickup-video-features-price-elon-musk
In order to make this TFS less short, a few specs, but really, they don't matter until you see if it appeals to you which it either will or won't in spades. The low end 250 mile range version is supposed to be about $40k. The body is unpainted cold rolled stainless steel. Upmodels will have a towing capacity variously described as 10-14k pounds and at the top end, a 500 mile range. They'll cost a lot more.
"Bulletproof" Musk Cybertruck fail
Elon Musk bragged that his "cybertruck" was bulletproof to a 9mm round, but two separate attempts to demonstrate just how tough it is failed when ball bearings thrown by hand literally caused the windows to come crashing down in pieces. So much for safety glass; even on cyber trucks, windows sucks.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/nov/22/cybertruck-tesla-unveils-the-pickup-truck-we-have-to-have?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
We created an exoskeleton," Musk said to rapturous whoops from those attending the Los Angeles launch. "It is literally bulletproof to a 9mm handgun."
Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, asked Musk if he could lob a metal ball at the window of the vehicle. "Really?" said Musk. The window smashed. "Oh my fucking God," said Musk. "Maybe that was a little hard."
Showing confidence in the vehicle, Von Holzhausen then suggested he should lob it at a second window. "Try that one? Really?" asked Musk moments before the rear window was also smashed. "It didn't go through, that's the plus side," a stunned Musk said.
Also at Ars Technica and Wccftech.
See also: Hot takes as opinion cools on Tesla Cybertruck
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Friday November 22, @09:19PM (2 children)
"Apparently, many people think it's ugly."
I think the word for that abomination has not been invented yet, you do the word ugly a disservice by using it in the same sentence.
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 22, @09:23PM
Not only is it butt ugly but some people seem confused about the purpose and properties of safety glass.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday November 22, @09:38PM
I find boxy and angular things better looking than bulbous cancer vehicles of the past 20 years, so I found this vehicle to be nice.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 1) by ze on Friday November 22, @09:29PM
All those light bars and not one Larson scanner? What kinda Cylon Truck is that?!
Seriously, though, I dunno that it looks ugly OR cool, kinda something else entirely tbh.
Strikes me like a 90s/00s movie version of a futuristic military vehicle prototype that would later get some more details and proper paint job...
I guess this is already how the final model is supposed to be(?), but I'm kinda curious what it'd look like if they "finished" it ;P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 22, @09:32PM
A DeLorean mated with a VW Thing at Chernobyl.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday November 22, @09:41PM (3 children)
I'll go ahead and order one I think. That was the timeframe I was looking at upgrading to a F250 anyways and after I consider the cost of upgrading the 250 to propane the Tesla will be cheaper.
Biggest complaint is it doesn't have an 8ft bed so I would be eating a lot of crow.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday November 22, @09:50PM (2 children)
As a followup comparing capabilities vs my current F150.
With how my F150 is currently provisioned (2016 extended cab longbed with HD suspension for better payload) I can have a payload of 2,300lb. The Tesla is supposed to be able to have a bed payload of 3,500lb. A yard of gravel is ~2,800lb. The Tesla easily beats my F150 in this aspect, especially with air suspension for load leveling. Price is very competitive to the F150 without risks of bed damage (aluminum, or previously, thin steel).
While it doesn't have the 8ft bed like it should, the images showed it comes with a center seat, a real center seat, in the front. Not some shitty console, an actual seat. I am impressed that they did this, and the decision to do this makes me have more faith in the idea that they are trying to make a truck out of this by designing it toward industry instead of just the consumer truck market. I assume they will have a console option, but I am impressed that their release had a center seat.
Only question is whether to get the cheaper one motor or the two motor.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 22, @09:56PM (1 child)
Just so you know... The 1st model year of new designs are bug prone.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday November 22, @10:01PM
I am well aware. But if you want a 2nd model year you unfortunately have to put your cards on the table.
A successful Tesla truck will force Ford/others to consider what they can do to not lose any market share. In the same way his electric vehicles kicked the movement into high gear this will force a response.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."