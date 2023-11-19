from the You-May-Be-Younger,-But-I-Have-Better-Insurance dept.
(Disclaimer: I wrote the article Creating Online Environments That Work Well For Older Users but suspect that many Soylentils will find it useful.)
A significant part of the Internet-using population is aged 50 or older — including the people who invented it. Web designers need to understand what older users need and why it's not enough to just say, "I can read it, so what's the problem?"
If you're my age you have no doubt run into more than a few web sites that are just plain useless, either because you can't read the text, or because they were designed using assumptions that those of us over forty years of age don't find useful. Whether it's our need for high contrast text, or our preference for actual words and paragraphs over video, the needs of older users often get ignored.
We are the generation that invented and grew up with personal computers. It's absurd to suggest that we are less capable of using technology. In other words, you can't complain about old people not understanding tech, and then also complain that they've taken over Facebook and Twitter. Besides, we also usually have lots more disposable income, so catering to our needs is good for business.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @04:47AM (1 child)
I think low contrast text, video, "emojis"^W pictograms is more an effect of the masses of functionally illiterate morons that use the internet these days.
I can think of plenty of older people who need video, not because they can't read the text, but because their reading comprehension is shit. It was shit when they were younger, and it's still shit now that they're getting on in years.
But please continue your crusade to save written language from the video apocalypse! :-)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 23, @04:57AM
Of course our generation had it's illiterates. But, we didn't put them in positions where they made meaningful decisions, like, designing a publicly facing website. Such people are meant to dig ditches for a living, or sponge off of society by way of welfare.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Saturday November 23, @04:57AM
Now, all you millennial script kiddies, get off my lawn!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday November 23, @05:00AM (2 children)
Backgrounds that interfere with text readability are *so* annoying. Usually I just don't bother.
Once in a while I'll copy the text into an emacs window and read it there.
For a lot of other stuff, ctrl-+ is my friend.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Saturday November 23, @05:21AM (1 child)
There are so many sites that violate the ADA people could probably make a living just suing them (while also creating the social good of forcing websites not to discriminate against older people and the disabled). They won't change until it costs more in penalties than it costs to comply with the law. Fines nowadays are considered a cost of doing business, and getting away with bad behaviour is seen by many as proof of machismo.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday November 23, @05:26AM
Which is why I primarily use my mobile device as a *phone*. Shocking, I know.
I will occasionally use it for web browsing, but only when I can't get to a device with a keyboard/mouse.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by dwilson on Saturday November 23, @05:12AM (1 child)
I'm not even over forty, and this is easily one of my top-five biggest pet peeves with the modern internet. Whatever I'm searching for, whatever I'm trying to accomplish, whatever instructions I'm looking for... I don't need a fscking youtube video! A few words from the wise, maybe (-maybe!-) a picture, and I'm usually off and running in the right direction. It's gotten so bad, I'm looking for ways to locally remove search results that point at youtube.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Saturday November 23, @05:24AM