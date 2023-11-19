This is all according to [PDF] a team at Kaspersky Lab, which has uncovered and reported more than three dozen CVE-listed security holes, some allowing for remote code execution.

VNC, or Virtual Network Computing, is an open protocol used to remotely access and administer systems. Much like with the BlueKeep flaw in Microsoft's RDP service, miscreants can exploit these holes in VNC to potentially commandeer internet or network-facing computers.

Kaspersky says that, based on its best estimates from Shodan searches, about 600,000 public-facing machines offer VNC access as do around a third of industrial control devices.

"According to our estimates, [more] ICS vendors implement remote administration tools for their products based on VNC rather than any other system," said Kaspersky researcher Pavel Cheremushkin earlier today. "This made an analysis of VNC security a high-priority task for us."

[...] The investigation kicked up a total of 37 CVE-listed memory corruption flaws: 10 in LibVNC, four in TightVNC, one in TurboVNC, and 22 in UltraVNC. All have now been patched, save for the bugs in TightVNC 1.x which were present in a no-longer supported version: you should be using version 2.x anyway.

[...] Admins can protect themselves from RDP and VNC exploitation by updating their software (or migrating off, in the case of TightVNC) and using network filters to lock down access.