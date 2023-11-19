from the another-one-bites-the-dust dept.
Google is shutting down its cloud printing service
Printing documents over the web using Google Chrome is about to get a bit more complicated for some users as Google has announced that Cloud Print will no longer be supported in 2021.
Cloud Print is a useful service that allows users to print directly from Chrome on desktop and mobile without having to physically connect a printer to their device.
Despite being released in 2010, the service is actually still in beta but now it will never see a full release as Google has published a support document advising Cloud Print users to look for alternative online printing solution before the beginning of next year, which reads:
“Cloud Print, Google’s cloud-based printing solution that has been in beta since 2010, will no longer be supported as of December 31, 2020. Beginning January 1, 2021, devices across all operating systems will no longer be able to print using Google Cloud Print. We recommend that over the next year, you identify an alternative solution and execute a migration strategy.”
on Saturday November 23, @01:51PM
That's a long beta.
Got confused. Those are other techradar stories.
on Saturday November 23, @02:26PM
So...Google Cloud Print was about crappy driver support on Chromebooks?
I don't use such malware/spyware, and I haven't had to plug a printer directly into my device in more than a decade.
This is a long-solved problem (don't use Chrome/Chromebooks, use a real OS) that just points up how crappy Google's crap is.
What's more, the term "cloud" (someone else's servers) printing suggests that your documents are being sent to Google for their analysis and storage so they can worm their way further up your ass.
But folks don't seem to care. Are they massaging your prostate while they do it?
