Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Moscow Bans Sale of Gadgets Without Russian-Made Software

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 23, @03:59PM   Printer-friendly
from the that's-one-way-to-do-it dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://decrypt.co/11947/moscow-bans-sale-of-gadgets-without-russian-made-software

The potential to integrate mass surveillance into the common Internet infrastructure has analysts worried. A booming blackmarket for foreign smartphones seems likely.

A law requiring that foreign-made consumer-electronic devices must be pre-installed with Russian-made software was passed by Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday. It covers smartphones, computers and smart televisions, and will go into effect in July, 2020.

The aim of the new legislation is to promote Russian technology, according to its proponents. But some fear that making Russian-made apps mandatory will provide a backdoor for surveillance. Critics also claim that this promotes technologically inferior software, and might cause international manufacturers to pull out of the Russian market.

[...] On Reddit, users expressed concerns about the quality of the Russian alternatives, in comparison to international brands such as Windows and Google.
"I'm sure you meant Gugal, comrade. You no use Gugal, you go to Gulag," quipped one Redditor.

Original Submission


«  Google is Shutting Down its Cloud Printing Service
Moscow Bans Sale of Gadgets Without Russian-Made Software | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.