Lose Money on Repairs, Apple? an Absurd Claim, Say Critics

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 23, @06:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the make-it-right-the-first-time dept.
Techonomics

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956_

Right to repair advocates have described Apple's recent claim to lose money on repairs as 'absurd' and 'misleading.'

Apple made the claim to a Congressional judiciary committee investigating, among other things, whether Apple's locked-down approach to device repairs is anti-competitive...

Apple has always insisted that its control of the repair process is for reasons of safety and reliability. Others have, however, argued that Apple is deliberately preventing customers from obtaining lower-cost repairs from independent shops in order to force them to use Apple Stores.

Source: https://9to5mac.com/2019/11/21/lose-money-on-repairs/

Original Submission


Moscow Bans Sale of Gadgets Without Russian-Made Software
  • (Score: 2) by choose another one on Saturday November 23, @06:22PM (1 child)

    by choose another one (515) on Saturday November 23, @06:22PM (#923904)

    Every iPhone repaired is a new iPhone sale lost, so of course it loses money.

    It just isn't about to admit that that is the game...

    • (Score: 1) by zoward on Saturday November 23, @07:12PM

      by zoward (4734) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 23, @07:12PM (#923922)

      That's assuming that after having their phone break and being forced to have Apple itself repair it for an absurd cost, customers don't go out and buy a Samsung or LG instead. It's happening more often than it used to now that Apple's brand name isn't quite as pristine as it was a decade ago.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday November 23, @07:02PM (1 child)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Saturday November 23, @07:02PM (#923919)

    The term 'misleading" is not strong enough. They claim they have a RIGHT to profit from their product breaking. That is a LIE.

    What if we were talking about something much less complicated, like a doorstop? So you break your doorstop. Should you be forbidden from sloppily sloshing on some super glue just so a doorstop manufacturer can make money? Should you be forbidden from taking your doorstop to some non-"authorized" repairman (you must really like that doorstop) because of some nebulous "quality" risk? Even if there were a risk, wouldn't you want the choice?

    They already do a damn good job of getting consumertards to throw everything away every couple of years and buy all new stuff. Somehow these days they even think throwing old stuff away is "good for the planet" as long as they put it in the green bin. But I'd never buy a doorstop in the first place that required me to buy an entirely new house every time one broke.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @07:08PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @07:08PM (#923921)

      People replace computers no more frequently now than ever in the last forty years. Perhaps even _less_ often than in the past, actually.

      This perennial gripe is more persistent than Moore’s law.

