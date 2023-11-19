from the have-to-start-somewhere dept.
Verizon's new 5G coverage maps show just how sparse the network is
Verizon has continually touted its rollout of 5G as it reaches more cities with the latest cellular technology, but new coverage maps confirm what consumers have experienced: Verizon's 5G network is only sparsely deployed even in major cities.
You can check out Verizon's new coverage maps that show 5G mobile deployment in 18 cities on the Verizon website, and we'll show you some highlights in this article. In many of the maps, you'll see one or two densely populated areas covered by 5G, with just small pockets of 5G scattered throughout the surrounding streets. You'll also see a lot of areas where there is 5G on each street but not between each street, suggesting that Verizon 5G doesn't penetrate indoors.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @09:03PM (1 child)
duh...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @09:13PM
That's dirty!
Naughty boy!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @09:37PM (2 children)
I'm going 10G.
Engineering reports? Take it down to my toilet, I will wipe my ass with it.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @09:53PM
"64G should be enough for anybody" -Bill Gates
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 23, @09:57PM
https://www.sciencealert.com/researchers-have-achieved-wireless-speeds-of-1-tb-per-second [sciencealert.com]
https://www.techradar.com/news/get-ready-for-6g-mobile-networks-1tbps-speeds-microsecond-latency-and-ai-optimisation [techradar.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @09:54PM
Verizon is claiming that there's 5G less than 100m from my home.
I'd love to go up to the corner and see for myself just how full of shit they are.
But I don't need to do that to know that Verizon are a bunch of lying scumbags.
NY Telephone/NYNEX/Bell Atlantic/Verizon have been that since *before* the 1984 consent decree [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @10:18PM
Nobody needs 4G.