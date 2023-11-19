Stories
Verizon's New 5G Coverage Maps Show Just How Sparse the Network Is

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956_

Verizon has continually touted its rollout of 5G as it reaches more cities with the latest cellular technology, but new coverage maps confirm what consumers have experienced: Verizon's 5G network is only sparsely deployed even in major cities.

You can check out Verizon's new coverage maps that show 5G mobile deployment in 18 cities on the Verizon website, and we'll show you some highlights in this article. In many of the maps, you'll see one or two densely populated areas covered by 5G, with just small pockets of 5G scattered throughout the surrounding streets. You'll also see a lot of areas where there is 5G on each street but not between each street, suggesting that Verizon 5G doesn't penetrate indoors.

